Marnus Labuschagne will be part of 2023 World Cup plans, hints Andrew McDonald

Australia’s assistant coach Andrew McDonald has conceded that the ever-rising Marnus Labuchagne will all but be a part of Australia’s ODI plans as the team sets sight on the 2023 WC in India. Earlier this year, Labuschagne scored his maiden ODI ton against the Proteas in Potchefstroom.

Marnus Labuschagne's meteoric rise in international cricket has been nothing short of remarkable and in under six months’ time, the right-hander has established himself as one of the best young batsmen in the world. The Queenslander’s extraordinary form in Test cricket meant that he subsequently got a shot in ODIs, too, with him making his limited-overs debut against India in January, and the 25-year-old made sure that he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

After threatening to go big in his first few games, Labuschagne went big in Australia’s third ODI against his country of birth South Africa, a game where he scored a magnificent ton under pressure. The right-hander’s consistency in coloured clothing has seen people suggest that he might be a vital cog in Australia’s 2023 World Cup plans, and assistant coach Andrew McDonald all but gave away that he will definitely be in Australia’s plans for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"He was good in the 50-over game batting in the middle order, him and Steve Smith, he's a very good player of spin. So going forward to a World Cup in 2023, I think he'll be a part of that one-day...assuming all goes well. His ability to play spin, fast bowling, rotate (strike), he's a good fielder, so there's a handy package there. A good find for the selectors who persisted with him - no one saw that, so full credit to those who picked him," McDonald told ESPN Cricinfo.

For someone who has never prolific at the domestic level, Labuschagne’s mind-blowing transformation in Test cricket took the entire cricketing world aback and McDonald, who worked with the right-hander in state sides, also admitted that the 25-year-old exceeded expectations. McDonald, however, also added that he hopes for the right-handed run machine to carry on his extraordinary run in the years to come.

"The real surprise for me, and it's been pretty well documented, was Marnus. His growth into that Test No. 3 position was phenomenal and great to witness. I've done a fair bit of coaching against him at the state level and had never seen the level he has been able to play at, and long may it be the case.”