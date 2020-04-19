IPL SRL | SRH vs KKR Evaluation Chart - Jonny Bairstow fire propels SRH to comfortable win

Jonny Bairstow played another fantastic innings in his India sojourn as Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a comfortable eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders. While Pat Cummins justified his price tag with his batting pyrotechnics, he couldn’t do the same for which he is paid for.

Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to bat first despite knowing the might of SRH pacers at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and it eventually turned out to be an inspiring decision. With Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine setting up the base, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins latched onto it to give a great total for the visitors. Russell was at his boisterous best, scoring 23 runs off 9 balls, but the way Pat Cummins, the most priced cricketer in the league, hit that cameo that included a 19-run over against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it took the breath away as the Kolkata-based franchise reached a total of 189 runs.

Chasing a daunting total of 190 runs would have been tricky but David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had a calming effect from the outset. They divided the game in three sub-parts while negotiating that in a phased manner. It turned out to be an effective strategy, with the game producing interesting results in the entire course of the match. While Warner was dismissed after crossing the 50-run mark, Bairstow continued his onslaught, to be supported by Manish Pandey at the end. So much so that the team that was heavily dependent on Kane Williamson in their last game, didn’t mind a 15-run innings today.

Turning Point

Losing both Andre Russell and Rahul Tripathi in one over eventually became a turning point in the game. Look, Cummins was doing well at one end but Russell could have added a bit more. The wicket was really flat, as evident from the scoring pattern, and had Russell batted for the last couple of overs, KKR might have crossed the 200-run target.

Highs and Lows

As the first innings ended, I was sure nothing could match this audacious innings. Well, I am not talking about Dre Russ, for whom this is regular stuff, but about Pat “Drugged” Cummins. Bought for his bowling might, the Aussie No.9 smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma for fun to collect 24 runs off six balls. Wake me up if there is a better cameo this season!

While Cummins bowling upfront made sense from all conceivable sides, the fact that KKR lacked a middle-over negotiator, which forced them to resort to Kuldeep Yadav and Andre Russell time and again. The lack of firepower from either of the two and Sunil Narine’s reducing wicket-taking ability played a huge role and that combined to give KKR a middle-over low.

Rating Charts

Powerplay Exploitation: Hyderabad 7.5/10 Kolkata 8/10

Kolkata have developed a consistent plan for their powerplay, a combination of attack against spin and pace bowling, with roles assigned to specific batsmen. A strategy planned in 2017 is still reaping dividends as Narine, this time partnering Shubman Gill, hit out from the word go as the team managed to score 60 runs.

With a heavy target to be chased down, SRH openers knew that donning up front-line responsibility was the way forward. Unlike their last game against Punjab in the SRL, they mixed caution with aggression while managing 53 runs in the first six overs. That also meant defying Cummins threat. This was a solid plan if ever there is one.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: Hyderabad 9.5/10 Kolkata 7/10

If ever there is a game of consistent T20 scoring pattern, this is it. 60 runs in the powerplay, another 60 runs in the middle overs, with 69 runs coming off at the death. Well, after going unscathed in the powerplay, KKR did keep the sanity to an extent, although they will be slightly disappointed, as things could have been much much better. By dismissing three batsmen in the period, SRH partly dominated the proceedings.

This is where Sunrisers Hyderabad really won the game. Scoring 102 runs in the middle-overs period is no joke and the way Bairstow negotiated the KKR spinners was a thing of beauty and ensured there could be only one result possible after that. Kudos to David Warner for letting the Englishman farm strike. Bairstow was clearly the most dominant batsman of the evening.

Death bowling: Hyderabad 3.5/10 Kolkata 5/10

Six wickets gained but 69 runs conceded - well, Sunrisers Hyderabad just had a dramatic day on the field. Inflicting that damage was Russell and Cummins when wickets were tumbling at the other end like ninepins. Sandeep Sharma conceded 26 runs in his last two overs but bagged four wickets. He put a string on but could things really have been any worse?

Well, the death over bowling was just a formality for the KKR unit, with only 33 runs needed off the last five overs. You could be the best of the bowlers in the world, even be a Jasprit Bumrah or Lasith Malinga, but there was hardly a way out. Cummins was no good as the Hyderabad-based outfit played out the last few overs safely for an easy win.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Average

There were fleeting moments which raised the decibel levels today but that was not enough for the two sides to have given riveting contests. But I will take that for the Bairstow century, Cummins cameo and some Dre Russ magic. It was fun till it lasted.