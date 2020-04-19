Corrupters using lockdown period to build relationships with players, reveals Alex Marshall

Alex Marshall, head of ICC’s anti-corruption unit, has revealed that ‘known corrupters’ are using the ongoing global lockdown to their advantage to build relationships with players and exploit them in the future. Marshall, however, added that players are being constantly educated about the issue.

While a global lockdown ensures that the door for any kind of on-field corruption is completely shut, owing to almost everyone having unmonitored access to mobile phones, it also means that bookies and corrupters can use this period to groom and influence players and exploit them in the future. There has been a complete shutdown in cricket since March 15, with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being the last competitive tournament to host a game, but according to Alex Marshall, the head of ICC’s anti-corruption unit, there are ongoing incidents of ‘well-known corrupters’ trying to build relationships with players.

"We are seeing known corrupters use this time, when players are on social media more than ever, to connect with them and try to build a relationship that they can exploit at a later date," Marshall was quoted as saying by 'The Guardian'.

Marshall feels that the COVID-19 outbreak has only put a lid on players stepping out on the field and playing and stated that corrupters are still on the run, trying to influence as many cricketers as they can. The head of the ICC ACU, however, assured that the unit has personally reached out to all the boards and players and added that everyone involved were being made aware of what was brewing.

"COVID-19 may have put a temporary stop on the playing of international and domestic cricket around the world but the corrupters are still active.

"We have reached out to our members, players and their wider networks to highlight this issue and ensure they all continue to be aware of the dangers of approaches.”

The ICC ACU has been proactive in dealing with corruption cases as earlier this year, Oman’s Oman's Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi was banned from all forms of cricket for seven years after he was found guilty of match-fixing, while last year, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years (one year suspended) for failing to report corrupt approaches on multiple occasions.