Baroda appoint Dav Whatmore as Director of Cricket

Today at 8:48 PM
Ajit Lele, the secretary of Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), has confirmed that renowned international coach Dav Whatmore has been appointed as the state team’s Director of Cricket. Whatmore coached Kerala in the preceding three seasons, taking them to the knockouts in both 2017 and 2018.
After the Kerala Cricket Association confirmed earlier this year that Dav Whatmore was not going to continue as the side’s head coach after their relegation to Elite Group C, there was speculation on where the Australian would go next. After being linked with several states within the country, Baroda have confirmed that the 66-year-old has been appointed as their new Director of Cricket for a two-year period.
"Whatmore has been appointed as coach of the Ranji trophy team and also the Director of Cricket for a period of two years," Ajit Lele, the BCA secretary, told PTI.
In his new role, Whatmore is also apparently set to supervise the coaches working at the age-group levels, from the U-16 level to the U-23 level. Under the Australian, Kerala had an outstanding two-year period between 2017 and 2018, where they reached the Ranji Trophy knockouts on two consecutive occasions, including a semi-final appearance in 2018, but shockingly had a steep decline last season, finishing 17th on the Elite Group A/B points table. Baroda, too, had a disappointing outing, finishing at the 15th spot, just two ahead of Whatmore's previous side Kerala.
