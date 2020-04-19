Australian cricketers next-in-line for pay cut, believes Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor has revealed that the Australian players might be next-in-line for a pay cut after Cricket Australia failed to pay all its staff. Taylor also added that six months is a long time for Australia to get some cricket, which will save Cricket Australia and its players’ from a big pay cut.

Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor, who served as CA’s director until 2018, admitted that the Australian cricketers are next-in-line for receiving a pay-cut from Cricket Australia (CA), after its staff. Earlier, CA announced a plan that included lay-off to almost 80% of its staff, with them paying 20% of their salary until June 30.

"There will be pay cuts, as we’ve seen from CA staff. Players will be next. I also suspect that Cricket Australia and the ACA (Australian Cricketers’ Association) have been working together on this. I hope they get their heads together and sort out a good solution for the near future,” Taylor said, reported India Today.

The former batsman also added that in the next six months, things will get better for Cricket Australia with a possibility that cricket might be back. This will not only help to save the cricketing board but also its players from taking a big pay cut. Furthermore, reports were unclear on whether the T20 World Cup would go ahead as per schedule in October.

"Six months is a long time. It may not be long enough in this pandemic, but it might be long enough to get some cricket in October which may save Cricket Australia and the players from taking too big a pay cut. Nobody has a crystal ball to work out when and how much this will affect cricket," Taylor added.