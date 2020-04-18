VVS Laxman to impart online coaching to Bengal players, confirms Avishek Dalmiya

After Bengal stunned Karnataka in the semi-finals to reach the Ranji Trophy final after 13 years, there was a hope in the Bengal office. But their dream to lift the title for the first time since 1989-90 remained unfulfilled due to a top-order batting failure and Saurashtra claimed their maiden crown on the basis of a first-innings lead. In order to be in the race and have an adequate understanding of the next year's plans, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya revealed that their batting consultant VVS Laxman will impart batting knowledge through online classes.