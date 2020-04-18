SRL 2020 | MI vs SRH Evaluation Chart - Rookies Sanjay and Virat power SRH to famous victory

Rookies Sanjay Yadav and Virat Singh put on a show with the bat at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday to help Sunrisers Hyderabad script a famous five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Sanjay and Virat helped SRH chase a target of 168 with ease after Jonny Bairstow set the tone with a fine 60.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone with the ball in the very first over, conceding just 1 run, and at the halfway mark, the bowlers of the Orange Army had restricted the hosts to just 55/3. At this point, it looked like MI were headed for a below-par score. However, a fine 67-run partnership between Chirs Lynn and Kieron Pollard - where the former scored an unbeaten 71 - and a late blitz from Hardik Pandya propelled MI to 167 off their 20 overs.

In reply, the visitors had the worst start imaginable, losing skipper David Warner on the very first ball, but a counter-attacking cameo from Jonny Bairstow kept things afloat for SRH, despite them losing wickets at regular intervals. A valuable 51-run partnership between Vijay Shankar and Bairstow set the platform for the Warner-led side to stroll to victory and eventually, despite losing Bairstow at a crucial stage, youngsters Virat Singh and Sanjay Yadav, who put on an impressive unbeaten 38-run partnership, took the visitors over the line. The win makes it 2 in 2 matches for SRH after their victory against RCB on Friday.

Turning Point

While there were several moments in the match which indicated a potential momentum swerve towards MI, including the first-ball wicket of Warner and Bumrah’s outstanding 6th over where he conceded just one run, eventually, Hardik Pandya’s abomination of an over in the 13th sealed the deal for SRH. With his brother Krunal having sent the danger man Bairstow back to the hut in just the previous over, Hardik had the golden opportunity to further strangle SRH, but he ended up shockingly conceding 25 runs. By the time he got his jumpers back from the umpire, the equation was down to 42 off 42 balls and there was no coming back for MI.

Highs and Lows

As a fan, you’re always sceptical about SRH’s batting when they lose Warner early, but boy wasn’t it a completely different story. The Englishman started his innings off with a first-ball six and kept counterpunching the Mumbai bowlers to ensure SRH were always ahead of the game. Between the 3rd and the 5th over, he, in fact, hit 5 boundaries in 8 balls. His innings was an absolute delight to watch.

Extras, extras and extras - that was the flavour of SRH’s bowling today. The orange army bowled not one, not two, but THREE no-balls and, in addition to that, also conceded 4 wides. For a team - and a bowling unit - that takes pride in discipline, the display of Warner’s men with the ball today was unforgivable. They could consider themselves lucky to have come out unscathed, for, on any other day, this could have been catastrophic.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: Mumbai 6/10 and Hyderabad 7.5/10

Unlike their bout against Delhi on Friday, the Mumbai openers got off to a sluggish start today at the Wankhede. Rohit could only score 4 off his first 10 balls and despite threatening to take off after hitting a six off Sandeep Sharma, his innings soon came to a premature end in the very same over. De Kock followed suit two overs later and by the end of the first 6 overs, they scrambled their way to just 37/2. A good 8-12 runs short of where they ideally should have been.

Losing Warner on the very first ball would have spelt disaster for SRH on many days, but not today. Both Bairstow and Williamson were quick to realize that their only way out of the mess was to not let the Mumbai bowlers settle and they did just that. The powerplay yielded TEN BOUNDARIES and despite Bumrah conceding just one run in the sixth over, the visitors found themselves sitting mighty at 49/3. This onslaught also helped their middle-order batsmen settle into the game.

Middle-overs maneuvering: Mumbai 7.5/10 and Hyderabad 8.5/10

Mumbai are a team known for their middle-order prowess and despite starting off the first 4 overs extremely cautiously - scoring just 18 runs - the duo of Lynn and Pollard picked up pace as they got more comfortable with Rashid’s mystery spin and eventually, ended up collecting 75 runs between overs 7 to 15. They did so by going after SRH’s sixth bowler Vijay Shankar - taking 14 runs off his solitary over - and by also unsettling Rashid, scoring at 9.75 RPO off the Afghan maestro.

Having already lost three wickets in the powerplay, SRH needed to ensure that they glided through the middle overs without suffering further damage and the phlegmatic partnership between Shankar and Bairstow helped them do just that. While they treaded with a caution against the spinners Chahar and Krunal - scoring just 49 off their 7 overs - they pounced on the loose over from Hardik Pandya and that made up for their otherwise conservative approach in the middle. A flurry of boundaries between overs 12-15 meant that they accumulated 88 runs for the loss of just 2 wickets in the middle overs.

Death bowling: Mumbai 7.5/10 and Hyderabad 5/10

The task at hand for the Mumbai bowlers was an extremely arduous one - they needed to defend 31 off the last 5 overs. And while the bowlers did everything they could to keep the SRH batsmen in check, even bringing the equation down to 18 off 15 balls at one point, the composure of Sanjay Yadav and Virat Singh proved too much as the youngsters bulldozed their way through in the final two overs. Can’t fault the MI bowlers’ efforts, though.

Having to contain a well-set Lynn and Hardik Pandya in the final five overs is an all but impossible task for any bowling unit and unfortunately, SRH wasn’t able to do that, either. While overs 16 and 17 went for just 16 runs in total, the last three overs yielded a staggering 39 runs, with Pandya, who scored a 15-ball 31, being the destroyer in chief. There was some consolation towards the end as Sandeep Sharma picked two wickets in the final over, but it was too little too late as MI ended up scoring 55 runs in the last 5 overs to give themselves the push they needed.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Good

Right from ball one, there was no shortage of entertainment. While there were dull passages of play, notably in the middle overs of both teams, thankfully, they were shadowed by the brilliance of Lynn, Pandya and Bairstow who put on a show at the Wankhede Stadium. From a fan’s perspective, an extremely satisfying contest.

Brief scores: SRH 168/5 (Bairstow 60 and Krunal Pandya 2/23) beat MI 167/6 (Lynn 71* and Sandeep Sharma 3/40) by 5 wickets.