Reports | ICC exploring all options to host T20 World Cup in Australia

An ICC spokesperson confirmed that they are exploring all possible options for hosting the T20 World Cup, with the scheduled start on October 18. He also added that the board is undertaking a comprehensive contingency planning exercise, alongside seeking advice from the Australian government.

With IPL indefinitely postponed, all eyes have turned to the ICC for their decision on the upcoming T20 World Cup. And, as reports suggested, ICC’s spokesperson has confirmed that the board is looking and exploring all possible options for hosting the T20 World Cup in Australia. While it is widely believed that they would go ahead in hosting the event, the magnitude of the problem has put them to undertake a comprehensive contingency plan.

"We are continuing with our planning for ICC events as they are, but given the rapidly evolving situation as a prudent and responsible measure we are also undertaking a comprehensive contingency planning exercise," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by SkySport.

The mega-tournament is still six months away, which has not stopped the ICC from continuing to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. Earlier reports hinted at Australia going into a lock-down for six months. If the reports do turn out to be true, ICC might have to consider postponing the event or rescheduling it at another venue.

"We will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government and will take decisions at the appropriate time. We will utilise all the data and information available to us to ensure we can take well-informed, responsible decisions that are in the best interests of our sport."