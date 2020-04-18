Never seen a better player than Rahul Dravid in my life, admits Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann has revealed that he has never seen a better all-round player than Rahul Dravid in his cricketing life, adding that he made him feel like an 11-year-old every time he played against him. He also said that there was one match where the off-spinner got him out with a great delivery.

Former English spinner Graeme Swann recalled that he has never seen a better player than Rahul Dravid in his life, with the right-hander never getting out. The right-hander, during his time in International cricket, was quite a nightmare for the bowlers, with his rock-solid defence. Moreso, several bowlers in the past have come out and called the right-hander, the best player because of his technique and perseverance at the crease. Swann also admitted that the Indian batsman made him feel like an 11-year-old spinner, looking clueless against the veteran.

In conditions, where bowlers tend to have an edge over the batsmen, Swann revealed that it was near impossible to dismiss the Indian batsmen. Dravid’s stint in the county came in 2000 with Kent under the tutelage of John Wright.

"Rahul Dravid was a big one for me. I bowled against him in Kent, and he was unbelievable. I have never seen a better player in my life. He would never get out in a county game, and that's Rahul Dravid, one of the best in the world, and he made me feel like an 11-year-old spinner," Swann said, reported Times of India.

However, he also did recall that there was one game where the off-spinner got the better of the Indian batsmen. At that time, the rookie off-spinner represented Nottinghamshire came up against Dravid’s Kent side.

"I got him out, admittedly it was a great ball, but it would not have got Rahul Dravid out usually," he concluded.