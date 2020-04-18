Long lay-off can lead to problem of sighting ball while taking high catches, feels Biju George

Biju George has stated that the long lay-off can lead to the problem of sighting the ball for which he suggested players track fast-moving objects like birds from the terrace. George also spoke about his suggestion of concentrating on faraway stationary objects and nearby objects.

While the lay-off has come as a welcome break from the norm for the ever-busy Indian players, there is a counter-argument to it, as former Indian trainer Shanker Basu revealed in an interview. The fast bowling coaches are also worried about the same as a bowler might lose his momentum if he is forced to an extended break, something that has been attested by Sunrisers Hyderabad fielding coach and former fielding coach of the Indian women's team, Biju George, who feels the break might lead to the problem of sighting the ball while taking high catches.

"The long lay-off can lead to the problem of sighting the ball while taking high catches. To avoid any such problem, I have told my trainees every day to track fast-moving objects like birds from the terrace or from the open ground. To maintain their focus, I have asked them to concentrate on faraway stationary objects and nearby objects for some time. These are things which I have learnt from my own experience and quite useful,'' George told Sportstar.

Shedding light on the team's ongoing practise sessions, George devised a plan of having a WhatsApp group to educate the players about the cons of detraining. He has further added that there is an exchange of ideas and articles on fitness and how the players can maintain a certain level.

"Detraining can happen in two or three weeks so it is imperative for them to maintain a certain level of fitness and game sense. The trainees have a WhatsApp group. We have a trainer Akhil in the group and some trainees follow the fitness programme charted out by him. Some have their own personal trainers and train accordingly. But all of them post videos of their drills twice a week in the group. They discuss their doubts with me. I keep messaging them and do follow-ups. There is also an exchange of ideas and articles on fitness and cricket are discussed."