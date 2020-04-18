IPL SRL | KKR vs RCB Evaluation Chart - RCB overcome late stutter to record comfortable win

Virat Kohli’s RCB overcame a late scare at the death, fending off a nervy last three overs to register a convincing five-wicket win over the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR side. Nitish Rana propelled the hosts to a competitive total, but an Aaron Finch masterclass was enough to see RCB seal the win.

Opting to bat first, KKR’s woes at the top of the order continued as they lost both the openers inside the first six overs, leaving their middle and lower order with a lot to do. And the duo of Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan responded to their team’s call, restoring sanity with a solid 62-run partnership before new recruitee Rahul Tripathi chipped in with a healthy cameo to launch the Knight Riders to a fighting total of 161.

RCB, in response, lost opener Parthiv Patel on just the fifth ball of their chase, but an absolutely breathtaking cameo from skipper Virat Kohli put the KKR bowlers to the sword, after which Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch took control of the game to pile misery on the Dinesh Karthik-led side. A mini collapse ensued right towards the end for RCB, triggering harrowing memories of the past, but both Shivam Dube and Chris Morris kept their composure to take the Bengaluru-based franchise over the line at the Eden Gardens.

Turning Point

The match was pretty low on intensity with minimal drastic momentum shifts, however, skipper Virat Kohli’s onslaught at the top set the stadium ablaze and breathed life into a somewhat lifeless encounter. After losing Parthiv for just 1, Kohli walked in with his sole aim being to take the KKR bowling apart, and he did just that, striking Cummins for two consecutive boundaries before accounting for 13 runs off the first 3 balls of Prasidh Krishna in the 4th over. This pretty much killed off the chase, with the required run rate staying under 8 for the remainder of the innings.

Highs and Lows

Given we’ve already talked about Kohli, this would be the appropriate time to address Rahul Tripathi’s cameo. Not only did the Maharastrian walk in at a difficult time, but he also had Andre Russell playing an uncharacteristically slow innings at the other end. However, Tripathi was at his trademark best as he scored 20 off just 10 balls to give KKR the push they so badly needed. Tripathi’s cameo was the difference between KKR scoring 160 and 140.

It’s not often that you see Andre Russell making the “lows” section, but today was one such day. A seven-ball Russell cameo usually ends up with him scoring 20-odd runs, but all he could manage today was just 7 runs, with no boundaries to his name. It was a monumental struggle for the right-hander, who had a tailor-made situation right in front of him to explode from the word go. By the looks of it, he is human, after all.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: Kolkata 7/10 and Bangalore 9/10

Kolkata’s opening stand has been hideous thus far this season and today, yet again, their openers let them down. Unlike the previous games where only one opener fell early, both Narine and Gill fell cheaply inside the powerplay to hand RCB the initiative from the very beginning. A total of 5 boundaries in the first 6 overs meant that 43 was all they managed, that too for the loss of a couple of wickets.

When Virat Kohli is on song, it doesn’t matter if you’re the opposition bowler or captain, all you can do is just sit back and enjoy. After an excellent start to their defence of 161, conceding just 16 off the first 3 overs, KKR were blown away by the brilliance of Kohli, who smashed 25 off just 11 balls. Finch, too, got into the act and what started off perfectly ended as a disaster for KKR, as RCB raced off to 62/2 by the end of the powerplay.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: Kolkata 7/10 and Bangalore 8.5/10

Consolidating against spin after losing two early wickets can be painful, but both Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan did a fine job of mopping up the mess that was made early, batting KKR into a position of security. However, in the process of doing so, the duo batted a bit too cautiously as despite just losing one wicket between overs 7-15, KKR scored just 71 runs in the time period. Not bad, but definitely not great either.

RCB, in the middle overs, had two advantages over their counterparts - one, they got a much better start in the powerplay and two, they knew what they exactly needed to do. ‘Refraining from stupidity’ is easier said than done and given RCB have had a history of failing to refrain from doing mind-bogglingly silly things, the task was going to be somewhat difficult, but Finch and de Villiers ensured that they shut down any openings for potential jokes. They scored 76 runs in the middle overs and by the end of the 15th over, the equation was just 24 needed off 30 balls.

Death bowling: Bangalore 8/10 and Kolkata 8/10

It’s a universally renowned fact that RCB are not the best of teams whilst bowling at the death, but today, not only were they able to keep Dre Russ quiet, but they also ensured that they went into the break with momentum in their hands. Given they had a well-set Rana and an in-form DK ready to tear them apart, the trio of Saini, Morris and Umesh did a fine job of limiting the damage. 47 runs were all KKR scored in their last five overs, failing to get to the 180 that they were hoping to achieve.

When you’re walking into bowling with your opponent needing 24 off 30 balls with 7 wickets in hand, it’s pretty hard to have the belief that you’ll win, but KKR almost pulled off a late heist, giving RCB a very, very late scare. Overs 16, 17 and 18 accounting for just 10 runs for the loss of 2 wickets meant that the equation was suddenly down to 8 off 12 balls, but Shivam Dube and Chris Morris kept their nerve at the end to take Kohli’s men home. To be fair, the match was already lost before the death overs, but the KKR bowlers did a fine job, nevertheless.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Average

Barring Kohli’s freak cameo, the game was a dull encounter which did not have the energy or intensity that it was expected to have before the match started. Cameos here and there spiced up the contest a bit, but the one-sided nature of the contest made it a pretty average watch.

Brief scores: RCB 162/5 (Finch 73 and Cummins 2/30) beat KKR 161/6 (Rana 62 and Umesh 1/31)