Difficult to argue against MS Dhoni's greatness, claims Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has stated that MS Dhoni had to live his life under tremendous pressure and it is difficult to argue against the former Indian skipper's greatness. Pietersen further stated that leading India and CSK for so many years was a tale of pressure - something that takes a toll.

One of MS Dhoni's great achievements, apart from leading India and CSK to so many titles, has been the way he managed to handle the pressure throughout his captaincy career. Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018 apart from winning the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, yet he managed to keep a sunken profile thanks to his mysterious nature.

Kevin Pietersen, one of the sport's biggest individualistic cricketers, had a knack of understanding the same, which he stated many a time before. The Englishman reiterated the same, saying it is difficult to argue against Dhoni's greatness.

"It will be very difficult just with the weight of expectation to go against MS Dhoni because of what everybody expects from him, how he has to live his life and what he has been through captaining India and then captaining the CSK," Pietersen, who played 104 Tests, said, as reported by PTI.

Dhoni and Pietersen also share a funny anecdote, when the former dismissed Pietersen as his first Test wicket but that decision was reversed with the Decision Review System. Dhoni, however, maintained that it was a wrong decision.