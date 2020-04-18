CCI to donate Rs 51 lakh as contribution to fight against COVID-19

It is a difficult time for anyone to be in Maharashtra right now as the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip around the state with it infecting more than 3000 people in the state alone. While cricketers and Bollywood stars have done their share by contributing to the PM-CARES and Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) have decided to donate Rs 51 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the fight against the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. CCI President Premal Udani said that an additional Rs 50 lakh will be raised with donations from its members.

“The remaining Rs 50 lakh will be used for community purposes. Even if there is no work, we are going to pay every staff member and every worker (of ours). We have also several ex-staffers and we would rather donate in that area. We also have support staff which is not on our rolls and support our endeavour, so want to do something for them. And also we want to work with a couple of hospitals in our area by donating masks or PPE suits or other essential medicines,” he added.