Would be nice to play for Delhi but IPL 2020 unlikely to go ahead, feels Alex Carey

Alex Carey has revealed that even though he is very excited to play for Delhi Capitals, he feels that it is unlikely that the IPL would go ahead. The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman won his first IPL contract in December and coach Ricky Ponting has backed him to win matches for the team.

Carey, who made his ODI debut in 2018 and is now the vice-captain to Aaron Finch, had Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting’s backing after he was bought by the franchise. If the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t taken over the world, Carey would’ve already made his IPL debut, playing for Delhi Capitals. But as it was made official by the BCCI that the thirteenth edition of the IPL has been postponed indefinitely, Carey feels that the high-profile event would likely be cancelled for 2020.

"At this stage, it's looking likely that might not go ahead. It would be nice to be in Delhi playing cricket – it was my first time selected to be part of the IPL. I'm still really positive. I'm sure the world will move in the way we want it to, and there's still that hope later in the season the IPL will go ahead and the (men's T20) World Cup (scheduled for Australia), but we'll wait and see,” Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

As of now, Carey has been spending time with his family and hasn’t received any major information from Ponting, whom Carey had texted. However, Carey is positive of the prospect of playing in the IPL if it were scheduled right ahead of T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I look at it as I'm healthy, safe, and getting to spend a lot of time with my family. It was a big couple of years on the cricket field, so to have to spend time at home is quite nice,” Carey added.

"I'm sure that by the time the decision is made either way, there will be a lot more information available, and I wouldn't travel without the guidelines and having a chat to people I need to.”