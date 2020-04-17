The differences between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganhuly that no one talks about

To the fans and the world, Sachin Tendulkar and his captain Sourav Ganguly were the closest of friends but there was more to that friendship that meets the naked eye. Rajeev Shukla, India’s former Team Manager, had shed light on how the foundation of that bond wasn’t as strong.

There was nationwide nostalgia in the air on the eve of Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell Test match, that was held on November 14 of 2013 at the Wankhede stadium. A 24-year-long career, glorious and more, was about to come to an end. Out of those 24 years, precisely five years were spent under the captaincy of his dear friend Sourav Ganguly. But the two strong characters in Indian cricket were two different personalities. While Sachin had his own ideologies, Ganguly was bolder and turned the early 2000s Indian team into a nasty bunch. But Sachin stayed far longer in the mix than Ganguly and even though the latter is still considered one of the fiercest captains ever, Sachin had an unsaid power of the management, as was reflected in Rajeev Shukla’s words on November 13, 2013.

The talks of Tendulkar receiving the Bharat Ratna was everywhere but the then BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, who was full of praise for Tendulkar, had chosen to talk about the time Ganguly was captain and Shukla himself was the team manager. While Shukla was all praises about the Master Blaster, he highlighted the incidents from a decade ago when Tendulkar trusted him more than his own captain and friend. Hence, highlighting that their friendship wasn’t as strong as it seemed to the fans.

Natwest 2002 Final

According to Shukla, had it not been for Tendulkar, most of the Indian players would have taken off their shirts and waved them following their glorious win at Lord’s in the Natwest Trophy against England. To believe Shukla, as quoted by FirstPost, captain Ganguly wanted all his players to wave their shirts to give it back to Andrew Flintoff. Yeah, like the fight that Flintoff had started with Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup game that led to Stuart Broad getting hit for six sixes, the England all-rounder had once offended Ganguly. Just a few months prior to the Natwest final, Flintoff had waved his shirt after England won a game against India at the Wankhede. Hence, a hotheaded Ganguly wanted to give Flintoff a taste of his own medicine. Meanwhile, Sachin without communicating with his captain went ahead and complained to the manager.

"Sourav wanted that all the players do it. Maybe he wanted to pay back Andrew Flintoff in the same coin. But Sachin came and whispered in my ears that 'this should not be done. It's a gentleman's game and if Sourav wants to do it let him do.'," Shukla had said.

The Sehwag-Wright episode

In a flow of his words, Shukla had also shared the infamous, yet popular, incident that involved the then coach John Wright and Virender Sehwag. It was game against Sri Lanka at The Oval, just weeks before the Natwest final, and the Indian opener had once again given away his wicket due to carelessness despite the coach’s advice. Wright had a master and disciple relationship with Sehwag and Sourav was the one who had seen the opener in the Delhi-batsman. As Shukla recalled, it was but Wright’s closeness with Sehwag that had led to the coach ‘slapping’ him after he came back to the dressing room. Sehwag was found sobbing and that had infuriated Sourav Ganguly. And in turn, the captain demanding an apology from the coach, an incident that was much to Sachin’s dislike. Yet again, an instance of when Sachin found it would be a better idea to go to the manager instead of having a chat with Ganguly first.

"I saw Sehwag in a bad mood. When I asked him he said that John had slapped him. It became an issue and Ganguly insisted that they will not leave (dressing room) unless Wright apologises to Sehwag. Then I found Wright and asked him if he did it. John said that 'he wanted Sehwag to score a century but Sehwag repeated his mistake of lifting the ball and got out, so I was angry. And he is like a disciple to me so I just pushed him out of anger',” Shukla recalled.

"Sachin came to me and said that 'you must ensure that John does not apologise, otherwise the coach will lose his respect'. I got back to Sehwag and explained that it was just like a father chides his son, John did it. He understood and let it go."

Whether it was the ideological differences or the lack of clarity between the two teammates, the best of friends, these incidents painted a rather undesirable image of the bond between Sachin and Sourav. Ganguly, however, remained silent after these revelations were made and always acknowledged their friendship. But it was Tendulkar’s autobiography - Playing it my way- that had raised those questions once again. In his book, the legendary batsman had revealed about how Greg Chappell was toxic to the setup right from the start and Ganguly had to face the blow all alone. Yes, Tendulkar revealed about it and took a stand, but only eight years after Ganguly was sacked as captain.