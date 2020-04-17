SRL 2020 | DC vs MI Evaluation Chart | Suryakumar Yadav helps Mumbai floor Delhi in one-sided encounter

Mumbai Indians breezed past Delhi Capitals in a rather one-sided encounter, with a gigantic batting effort followed by magic in the bowling department. Suryakumar Yadav’s late cameo of 49 runs alongside Krunal Pandya’s bowling wizardry sealed the deal for Mumbai in the Simulation Reality League.

Yet again, the home side have won the toss and given away the advantage to the opposition. Batting first, Mumbai Indians got off to a whirlwind start, with Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma putting on a show. The duo utilised the powerplay overs to the fullest before Ravichandran Ashwin struck for the hosts. However, the partnership between Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit and the late surge from Kieron Pollard propelled the away side to a total of 174 for the loss of five wickets.

On the other hand, Delhi got off to the worst start, losing the game as early as in the powerplay. Prithvi Shaw exited first falling to the returning Dhawal Kulkarni. Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer fell in the same over to leave Delhi reeling in the run-chase. A massive middle-order collapse left Marcus Stoinis the only remaining batsmen to save the Delhi side from blushes. The Australian remained not-out on 36, as Delhi could only score a total of 87 runs at the end of their innings.

Turning Point

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer’s wicket was the turning point in the one-sided contest. Until then, despite Delhi being two down, they had the experience and the fire-power of Iyer to propel them towards a win. However, a run-out ensured that Iyer walked back after just facing two deliveries, where he scored one run. His wicket ensured that Delhi were never in the run-chase, eventually folding for a total of just 87 runs in an incredible fashion.

Highs and Lows

The partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard ultimately changed the game in Mumbai’s favour. Until then, they were 129/3 at the end of the 16th over, hinting possibly at a total of 160. However, that was not so, with Yadav and Pollard pulling out their ‘A’ game, scoring runs for fun. Yadav ended up unbeaten on 49 in 37 deliveries, scoring a single boundary and three sixes. On the other hand, Pollard scored 25 runs in just ten deliveries, scoring two boundaries and two sixes. Ultimately, the difference between scoring 130 and 170 was what turned the game.

Ajinkya Rahane, after being bought to fit in this star-studded playing XI failed and failed big time. The right-hander was crucial in helping the home side get over the line, after the early dismissal of the opener Prithvi Shaw. However, he fell cheap for just one run, falling to Mumbai Indian’s key bowler Jasprit Bumrah. That also caused a mini-collapse for the home side, with the wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer. From there, there was no coming back into the contest for the hosts.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: Mumbai 9/10 and Delhi 3/10

Well well, batting first, Mumbai Indians' approach at the top of the order was clearly visible. Mumbai’s openers - Rohit and de Kock ran the show, scoring runs for fun. While Rohit ended up scoring a well-made 45 runs, including six boundaries, de Kock scored at a steadier rate with seven boundaries on his way to a 27-ball 40. While this certainly shaped the way Mumbai’s batting order took over after the powerplay, it was crucial for the openers to give them the perfect start, scoring 54 runs at the end of six overs at nine runs an over.

On the other hand, if there was ever something called worst start in the powerplay, it should and will be Delhi’s reply. At the end of six overs, not only did Delhi lose four wickets but they had only put on 28 runs on board, in reply to Mumbai’s total of 174. They lost the plot there and everything since then looked non-existent.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: Mumbai 7/10 and Delhi 4/10

Neither the best approach nor the worst, Mumbai did an alright job in the middle-overs after a great start from de Kock and Rohit. They lost de Kock in the 8th over before Chris Lynn found himself walking back in the next over. However, since that dismissal, both Surya Kumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard ensured that they got to a respectable total at the end of the innings. Little did they know that the respectable total would be a match-winning one but their approach was top-notch, rotating strike sweetly scoring runs every over.

To be really honest after the powerplay, it was pretty much middle and death overs combined for the Delhi side. None of their batsmen had a clue on how to bat, often losing their wickets in that process with the exception of the Australian Marcus Stoinis. While Stoinis remained not-out on 36, the rest of the middle-order fell down exactly like a pack of cards on a windy night.

Death bowling: Mumbai 6/10 and Delhi 5/10

Well, fair to say, Mumbai batsmen scored heavily in the death overs, propelling their total to 174/5 at the end of their innings. While they were definitely aided by the poor bowling from the home side, it was more down to the batting from the duo - Pollard and Yadav. Delhi, however, with the ball, were miserable, picking up just two wickets while conceding 55 runs in the last five overs. That was the difference in the end between the two sides.

To be honest, the death overs were non-existent for the Mumbai side against Delhi. They wrapped up the game pretty quickly, dismissing the home side in the 14th over for an early finish as they headed back to their hotel rooms. Well, Delhi did not even offer a fight.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Good

Well, the match in total was good but segments in between not so, be it Delhi’s batting or be it their bowling. For the crowd, they were handed out disappointments, especially the home fans who flocked out to watch the encounter. The game was good in parts, and ultimately that is all that mattered as Mumbai edged home.