Shoaib Akhtar recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s six against Pakistan in 2003

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, on Thursday, recalled the one six that Sachin Tendulkar had hit off his over in the 2003 World Cup game at Centurion. Akhtar, who met the Indian batsman many times on field, also called Tendulkar as one of the “greatest batsman of all time”.

When it came to the 50-over World Cup, India have always trumped Pakistan in the mega event. Starting from 1992 to the latest win in 2019, at Manchester, India have an unbeaten record against their neighbours in the World Cup. The winning streak also includes the game from the 2003 World Cup, which India won by six wickets, wherein Tendulkar had scored a gigantic 98 at Centurion.

It was Shoaib Akhtar who dismissed Tendulkar on 98 and denied him a century. However, the veteran pacer recalled that it was the one six that the legendary batsman had hit against him which is remembered amongst millions of Indian fans. Recalling the entire era when he bowled against Tendulkar, Akhtar said that he is one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

“I had a good time bowling to Sachin Tendulkar. He is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. But I dismissed him 12-13 times as well,” Akhtar said in the video.

“Although, Indians only remember that one six which he hit me in Centurion [during the 2003 ICC World Cup] as it makes them really happy. If I had known that one six makes 1.3 billion people happy, then I would have let him hit me for a six every day,” he added.