Reports | BCCI, CA, ECB lead campaign to call off Test Championship cycle

With many Test series, part of the current Test Championship being postponed to a later date, it has become increasingly difficult for the ICC to find a slot so as to keep the final in June 2021 a valid dream. The T20 World Cup will be affected heavily in case the Test Championship is given priority and that means huge losses for the boards. In the wake of that, BCCI, ECB and CA spearheaded a letter to the global body, asking for the Test Championship Cycle and the one-day international league to be done away with for the current cycle.