Played so many ODIs because of MS Dhoni’s support, admits Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has revealed that he played so many ODIs purely based on MS Dhoni’s support and confidence on the all-rounder, adding that he could have only played 8-10 ODIs in total. He also added that it was Dhoni and Anil Kumble who urged him to bowl more given that he never bowled before.

73 ODIs under his kitty, Jadhav was an integral part of India’s 2017 Champions Trophy, both with his bat and the ball. While his batting was restricted to a finisher role, he was used far more often as a bowler who could breakthrough when the team needed a wicket. In the second semi-final against Bangladesh, it was Jadhav’s golden arm which turned the game in India’s favour, restricting Bangladesh to a total of 264. However, the all-rounder believes that he played so many ODIs purely because of the faith shown by MS Dhoni.

“I could have played 8-10 ODIs but Mahi Bhai supported me and he had a calming effect on me. When I see him I get confidence and if you get that from your captain, it helps a lot. When I met Mahi Bhai I thought he is India’s captain and he would be very strict. After meeting him, I don’t see any other image when it comes to a favourite cricketer,” he said, reported Hindustan Times.

Growing up in India, he admitted that he rues the chance of not batting alongside Sachin Tendulkar. On top of that, until the ODI series against New Zealand in 2016, Jadhav was more of a batsman, lower down the order. It was Anil Kumble and Dhoni who spotted him with his weird action that he started bowling more for the Indian team. In just his first series with the ball, he contributed heavily as a part-time bowler, picking up several key wickets.

“I tried it at the nets. That time Anil (Kumble) Bhai was the coach and he said no it’s legal. Then in the 1st ODI, I got Jimmy Neesham out (caught and bowled). That was my first wicket and then Mahi Bhai gave me the confidence that I can bowl. I had not bowled much in domestic cricket also. But it was because of him that I got confidence,” he concluded.