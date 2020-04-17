MS Dhoni yelled at me for not listening to his suggestions, reveals Kuldeep Yadav

MS Dhoni ’s last couple of years as an India player was defined by the way he helped Virat Kohli grow as a limited-overs skipper while hand holding the spinner to an extent that he had the brigade following him religiously. The duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal often spoke about the impact that the former Indian skipper had on them. During a Lockdown diary with Jatin Sapru, Kuldeep spoke about how Dhoni yelled at him for not hearing a suggestion in Sri Lanka.

“Off the field, Mahi Bhai is always cool. But on the field, for the first time, I saw him angry in Sri Lanka, when Kusal Perera was hitting us regularly. He hit me for a four over cover. Mahi Bhai asked me to change the field and remove the cover and bring the point up from behind the stumps. But I couldn’t hear that. Then Kusal Perera reverse swept me for a four. Then Mahi Bhai yelled at me saying, ``Am I mad who has played 300 matches for India,” Kuldeep told Jatin Sapru in a Youtube Video.