IPL 2020 | RCB would be happy if IPL is played outside India, reveals Simon Katich

Simon Katich has admitted that RCB would be more than happy if the two-month-long tournament is played outside India, with reports suggesting Australia and South Africa as possible alternatives. He also did add that the economic side to the tournament will play a huge part in rescheduling.

While it might come as a problem to the other franchises, who have largely picked teams on the basis of slow-turning wickets in the country, Katich added that it would favour them. 2009 was the last instance of IPL being held completely outside the Indian premises, with the matches being hosted in South Africa. In 2014, a part of the tournament was hosted in UAE, thanks to the general elections in the country.

“Whether it would be in Australia (or elsewhere), that’s an interesting topic of conversation. There would be a few teams - us in particular at RCB, we’d be very happy for it to be played abroad, because a number of our overseas players are Australian and South African, who really would enjoy these conditions in Australia,” Katich told SEN Radio, reported Hindustan Times.

Multiple other reports suggested that World T20, Asia Cup might be cancelled to accommodate the cash-rich tournament before the end of the year. And, Katich revealed that the reason for rescheduling would be purely down to economics, given that the tournament aids the Indian economy.

“There is a huge economic side to this in terms of what the IPL generates, not only for the Indian economy but also for the franchises as well, and for the BCCI. I guess the thing that has to be weighed up is … there’s probably a little bit of a difference in terms of the IPL,” he concluded.