Increased revs on ball without decreasing my speed, admits Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has revealed that his aim last season was to increase the revs that he imparts on the ball without decreasing his delivery speed. Washington also admitted that he received constant guidance from both Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri which has been influential on his game.

Last season, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner was widely known as someone who can dart the ball quickly into the stumps. However, post his pre-season sessions in the nets, Washington revealed that he aimed to increase the revs that he imparted on the ball without cutting down on the speed.

Following that, in the home series against West Indies, the offie was seen spinning troubles to the West Indian batsmen. He continued his wizardry in the series against New Zealand, where he caught the opener Colin Munro by surprise with a spinning delivery.

“I wanted to increase the revs I impart on the ball without decreasing my speed. Speed is my strength. I wanted to bowl at around 92-93 kmph and then get the ball to dip on the batsman because of the revs. He would be surprised,” he told Sportstar.

He also credited his success to two key figures in the Indian dressing room - Shastri and Arun. He added that the duo worked closely with him in improving the line and lengths that he bowled alongside working on new tactics. While it was the bowling coach’s idea to lure Lewis out of the strike, it was his idea which also cramped Munro for room.

“After every match we discuss. What I had done right, and more importantly, where I could have been better. Shastri sir and Arun sir have been a big help to me,” he said.