Decisions on T20 World Cup will be taken at appropriate time, reveals ICC

The International Cricket Council has stated that they are not in a hurry to make a decision on the T20 World Cup, saying they are exploring all options right now. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 but all sporting events stand cancelled now.

With Australia sealing their border and the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic doesn't seem to subside, the future of the T20 World Cup is under doubt. Although the ICC has a huge contingency plan in place, it is not yet clear that what they are going to do. An ICC spokesperson revealed today that not in a hurry to take a decision if the event should be postponed, saying the governing body is "exploring all options" as part of its comprehensive contingency planning.

"We are continuing with our planning for ICC events as they are, but given the rapidly evolving situation as a prudent and responsible measure, we are also undertaking a comprehensive contingency planning exercise. This includes exploring all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by SkySport, reported PTI.

Considering the T20 World Cup is still six months away, the ICC is fortunate in that regard and stated that it will take a decision after consulting all stakeholders, including the Australian government.

"We will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government and will take decisions at the appropriate time. We will utilise all the data and information available to us to ensure we can take well-informed, responsible decisions that are in the best interests of our sport."