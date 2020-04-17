Cricket South Africa appoint Graeme Smith as full-time director

Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Friday, has announced the appointment of Graeme Smith as its Director of Cricket for a two-year term until the end of April 2022. Over the past six months, the former captain has been working with CSA in an interim capacity but his role has now made permanent.

Former South Africa captain Smith, who was operating as the Director of CSA, in an interim capacity since December, was also vocally expecting to be offered the role on a permanent basis. Smith was due to take a break to join the commentary team of the Indian Premier League. But with that tournament now indefinitely postponed, he has been confirmed with the Director role. According to CSA’s acting Chief Executive Dr Jacques Faul, Smith was chosen for the permanent position after his impressive performance over the past few months.

“Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position during the six months he has served in an acting capacity,” Faul said, as released in a statement by CSA on their official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Smith was also delighted on hearing the news of his appointment and the former cricketer is keen on taking South Africa back to the level where they belonged internationally. Smith said he was delighted to stay on board as part of the team to take South African cricket forward.

“My appointment brings a degree of permanency to my position which makes planning the road ahead a lot easier. As Dr. Faul has said, there is a lot of work that still needs to be done, not just at international level but throughout our pipeline development pathways as well but I am determined to get South African cricket back to where it belongs as one of the world leaders at international level,” he concluded.