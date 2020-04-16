Will offer BCCI the option of hosting IPL in Sri Lanka, states SLC President Shammi Silva

Today at 6:57 PM
Earlier today, the BCCI formally announced that the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now, there might be a glimmer of hope for the board to host the tournament. Shammi Silva, the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has revealed that he is planning to write to the BCCI in order to see if they are interested in hosting the IPL in Sri Lanka. Silva feels that the coronavirus outbreak might be controlled in the Island Nation sooner than India and that, he feels, is a legitimate reason for the BCCI wanting to host the IPL in Sri Lanka.
"It looks like Sri Lanka will be clear of the coronavirus before India," SLC president Shammi Silva told Reuters in Colombo, reported India Today.
"If so, we can host the tournament here. We will be writing to the Indian cricket board soon.”
While the tournament hasn't been officially cancelled, with the organizers looking at a window in the latter stages of the year to cram in the tournament, the future however looks bleak, especially with a barrage of tournaments, including the World T20, scheduled till the end of the year. But with Sri Lanka having recorded under 500 cases of the Covid-19 virus thus far, the Silva’s proposal might turn out to be an enticing one for the BCCI.
