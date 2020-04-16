Will offer BCCI the option of hosting IPL in Sri Lanka, states SLC President Shammi Silva

Earlier today, the BCCI formally announced that the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now, there might be a glimmer of hope for the board to host the tournament. Shammi Silva, the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has revealed that he is planning to write to the BCCI in order to see if they are interested in hosting the IPL in Sri Lanka. Silva feels that the coronavirus outbreak might be controlled in the Island Nation sooner than India and that, he feels, is a legitimate reason for the BCCI wanting to host the IPL in Sri Lanka.