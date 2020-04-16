Still stand good chance of making it to India’s T20 side, believes Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik, who has found himself frozen out of India’s T20I set up for over a year, is confident that he still has a very good chance of making it back to the side, potentially to the World T20. Karthik’s last T20I appearance came against Australia in Bengaluru during the turn of 2019.

After dragging India over the line against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final from an almost impossible situation, Dinesh Karthik’s stocks skyrocketed and the wicket-keeper batsman soon found himself as one of the mainstays in India’s T20I side. However, despite posting decent numbers, he now finds himself frozen out of the T20I setup, partially due to his withering ODI form, with his last T20I appearance coming in February 2019.

But despite the setback, the 34-year-old is confident that he still has a very good chance of making it to the T20I side and asserted that he has a burning desire within him to earn a place back in the national side.

"It does hurt, no doubt about that. I have always had this burning desire to play for my country and it hasn't diminished one bit," Karthik told PTI.

"My record in T20s has been good. A big tournament like the World Cup did not go exactly as per the plan. I could understand the one day bit (being dropped from ODIs) but even now I would like think that I stand a good chance in returning to the T20 side.

"I have done well even in the recent domestic games that I have played. I have no reason to doubt myself (that I can't make another comeback)."

Having made his international debut way back in 2004, Karthik’s journey has been a topsy-turvy one, but the Tamil Nadu man revealed that he’s learnt many a lesson through the ups and downs that he’s experienced in life. The 34-year-old admitted that things are bound to get tougher and tougher for him, but added that everything will fall into place if he solely works on improving himself as a cricketer.

"That is how the sport has always been for me. Full of ups and downs. It has taught me a lot of things. It (being out of the team) is not something new to me so I am comfortable in the space that I am in.

"There is a T20 World Cup round the corner and I know if I do well, I stand a good chance of making the team. I know it gets tougher every time. The team is getting stronger all the time and it is great to watch. But it is my duty to get better as a player and the rest will take care of itself.”

With the BCCI also suspending the 13th edition of the IPL today, the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper admitted that he has come to the point where he’s given up on any hopes of IPL 2020 going ahead.

"With everything that has been happening, I am not able to think too much about the IPL. I have moved into a state where I have accepted that it is not going to happen for now. Before the lockdown, I was practising really hard for the IPL, just like I did it every other tournament. There is still a lot of hope (of playing for India again), it is always there. In fact, the entire world is living on hope right now."