Played entirety of 2015 World Cup with knee injury, reveals Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami has revealed that he played the entirety of the 2015 Cricket World Cup with a swollen knee and recalled how he literally broke down in pain in the semi-final against Australia. With 17 wickets in 7 games, Shami finished as the fourth highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Bowlers playing high-intensity big matches and even World Cups with injuries is a pretty common sighting, with painkillers and sometimes even the magic spray giving them the temporary relief that’s needed for them to perform. Recently, both Jofra Archer and Mark Wood of England revealed how they played with incessant pain in the recently concluded World Cup and now India’s talisman pacer Mohammad Shami has come up with a harrowing revelation.

The pacer revealed that he damaged his knee in the very first match of the 2015 World Cup and that he played the rest of the tournament with a broken knee, with him often having to take injections and remove fluids out of his body in order to walk.

"I had knee injury during the 2015 World Cup. I couldn't walk after the matches I played throughout the tournament with the injury. I played the 2015 WC because of Nitin Patel's confidence," Shami told Irfan Pathan in a live Instagram chat, reported Times of India.

"The knee broke in the first match itself. My thighs and knees were the same size, doctors used to take out fluid from them everyday. I used to take 3 painkillers.”

Shami revealed that his breaking point came right before the semi-final against Australia, a game where he was forced by the management to play owing to there being no other alternatives.

"Before the semi-final I had told my teammates that I couldn't take it any longer. On the day of the match, I had a lot of pain. I discussed it with the management but they said it will be alright.”

The pacer then recalled how he walked up to Dhoni to say he was done after bowling just 5 overs, after which the then Indian skipper instilled confidence and self-belief in him to finish off the spell. Shami was given a target of 60 runs by the team management and eventually, the Bengal pacer ended the semi-final with figures of 0/68 off his quota of 10 overs.

"I bowled the first 5 overs and gave away about 13 runs with a wicket. I beat Finch and Warner's bats but couldn't get the edge. So I went off after telling Mahi bhai.

"The condition was very bad even after I took an injection. I told Mahi bhai that I cannot bowl because I cannot run any longer. But he told me I trust you, any other part-timer will also go for runs.

“He (Dhoni) just told me don't give away more than 60 runs. I hadn't played in a worse condition than that. Some said my career was over, some said I shouldn't have played. But touchwood I'm still here now in front of you all.”

Eventually, Shami’s efforts were not enough as India ended up losing the game by 95 runs, but he, however, ended the 2015 World Cup as the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, picking 17 wickets in just 7 games.