KL Rahul is in his career’s best form wherever he comes to bat, reveals Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has revealed that KL Rahul is in his career’s best form - smashing the ball - regardless of wherever is he asked to bat by the management. He also added that Rishabh Pant’s lack of confidence has hindered his batting performance and said that he will back to his best soon.

Indian pacer Shami heaped praise on the right-hander KL Rahul and added that he is in his career’s best form at the moment. After Pant’s concussion, the Indian team had to make a move and that was giving the gloves to KL Rahul.

Since then, Rahul has shown high-level of consistency to keep his place in the playing XI despite the presence of the specialised keeper Pant. Moreso, some already claim that the right-hander has sealed his place for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"He smashes a lot. His current form is, I think, his career's best form. Wherever he is coming to bat, he is playing well. Hope his career continue to proceed like this," Shami said on an Instagram live with Irfan Pathan, reported TOI.

Alongside that, the emergence of KL Rahul as a wicket-keeper batsman has really hindered Pant’s chances. However, Shami added that it is just the lack of confidence that has taken Pant aback.

If the 23-year-old regains his confidence, the Indian pacer feels that he will start scoring runs aplenty. Since the series against Australia, chances have only come in the Test series for Pant to regain his confidence, with Rahul donning the gloves in the limited-overs.

"Rishabh's talent is amazing and it is not like he is my friend that is why I am saying. It is just about confidence. The day he got that confidence, he will be very dangerous," Shami concluded.