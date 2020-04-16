It was nearly impossible to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar in sub-continent, reveals Shaun Pollock

Shaun Pollock has revealed that it was nearly impossible for the South African team to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar in the sub-continent with their game plan for the Indian batsman. He also narrated an incident, where Sachin walked up to him and revealed the short-ball difficulty he faced in Australia.

Former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock has revealed that it was nearly impossible for the South African team to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar in the sub-continent. He spent time with Sachin at Mumbai Indians during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. He added that sometimes they were clueless on how to dismiss him and hoped that he would make a mistake or two. In the recent past, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke also recalled Sachin as one of the toughest batsmen to dismiss, with his near-flawless technique.

“There were times, especially in the subcontinent, where you thought, ‘I’m not sure we can knock this guy over’. We were hoping he would make a mistake, rather than had a genuine plan,” added Pollock.

Pollock also revealed that once Sachin had walked up to him and told him that it was increasingly difficult to face short deliveries in Australia. According to Pollock, Sachin revealed that it was easier for him to ramp the ball over wicketkeeper and slip.

“It was how well he understood his game and how he would adjust. He talked to me once about going to Australia and understanding he couldn’t take on the short-pitched deliveries anymore so he would ramp the ball over the wicketkeeper and slip,” Pollock said about Tendulkar in a podcast with Sky Sports.