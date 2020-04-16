Fortunate to be in CSK team for almost ten years, admits Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has revealed that he has been fortunate enough to be part of the CSK team for almost ten years now, adding that he has incredible memories with the franchise. He also recalled MS Dhoni’s innings against RCB as one of the most special knocks that he has witnessed in IPL history.

Since making his debut in 2012, the South African batsman Faf du Plessis has become one of the mainstays in the CSK squad. Not only has du Plessis stepped up during the group stage for the franchise, but he also stepped up in the qualifiers for CSK. In 2018, when CSK looked out and down against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he scored an unbeaten 67 to take them home to the final. During his time with the franchise, he has won three IPL trophies alongside two Champions League trophies.

"I have been very fortunate to be part of the team for almost 10 years now. I have some incredible memories of us winning two IPLs, two or three Champions League and some incredible games.," du Plessis told CSK, reported India Today.

He also recalled Dhoni’s innings against RCB in 2019 as one of the very special innings that he has witnessed during his CSK days. In the encounter, CSK were down and out, six down, before MS Dhoni’s partnership with Ambati Rayudu helped the Chennai team back into the encounter. CSK’s skipper finished unbeaten on 84 off 48 deliveries, including five boundaries and seven sixes. However, that was not enough to take them over the line, as they fell short by one run.

"There have been a lot of them but I will mention that is fresh in my memory. Last year against RCB. I think we were 60-6 or 7 and basically we should be bowled out for 90. He was in at the moment and absorbed pressure very well. Then he started hitting more and more sixes."

"The sixes he was hitting was out of the stadium. He ended up getting 87 off 40-odd balls (sic). I think it was 26 required off the last over and after the game, we were like what just happened," the former Proteas skipper concluded.