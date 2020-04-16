BCCI suspends IPL 2020 till further notice

The BCCI, on Thursday, confirmed that it will be suspending the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board further confirmed that it will monitor the situation closely and continue to take guidance from the government.

Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice.

The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies.

The decision has come on the back of the rapid rise of coronavirus cases in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirming that the country will be under a nationwide lockdown until May 3.