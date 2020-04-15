Someone has to step up and guide Rishabh Pant, admits Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has revealed that someone has to put their hands up and step up to guide the youngster Rishabh Pant during the turbulent times, despite scoring hundreds abroad, for the Delhi man. He also added that during his time, Yuvraj Singh who gave him constant guidance on tackling issues.

CSK veteran Suresh Raina has admitted that someone in the Indian dressing room has to step up and take Rishabh Pant under their wings. He added that his form will improve only when his confidence does, indicating the lack of it in the dressing room. Raina also recalled his time in the dressing room, when Yuvraj Singh used to step up and guide the fellow southpaw.

Despite having scoring hundreds in England and Australia, Pant’s form and confidence are in an all-time low. After KL Rahul snatched the wicketkeeper position in the limited-overs team, Pant’s role has been largely reduced to the bench. Moreso, Sanju Samson was given a couple of go’s in the limited-overs series against New Zealand while Pant continued on the bench.

“Rishabh Pant is very talented. Someone has to step up and guide him. When I used to play, Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) paa used to tell me you make mistakes and we will guide you. So Rishabh should be backed,” Raina said in an Instagram live, reported Hindustan Times.

His future too in the shorter formats at the moment looks bleak, given that KL Rahul is now being preferred over him in the limited-overs. On the other hand, he has managed to keep hold of the gloves in the longest-format away from home, with Wriddhiman Saha being the No.1 keeper when Tests are played in India.

“He has hundreds abroad and he is not a fluke player. Somewhere I think he is not getting confidence..he is missing something,” he further added.