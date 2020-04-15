Rohit Sharma scores big runs and affects game when he gets in, reveals Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has admitted that Rohit Sharma scores big runs effortlessly once he gets in, which has a direct telling effect on the proceedings. He also added that short balls as a ploy did work in the past with Indian players but not with Rohit, who he believes as one of the best pullers in cricket.

England’s Jos Buttler heaped praise on the Indian opener, Rohit’s ability to score the big runs on the biggest stage. He added that his innings has the capacity to turn the game around on its head and have an effect on the game. The right-hander ended the 2019 World Cup as the top run-scorer, with 648 runs at an average of 81, including five hundreds and one fifty.

“Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player. Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style. One of the things I have seen with Rohit is that if he gets in, he scores big runs and really affects the game. He must have scored 4-5 hundreds in the World Cup last year,” said Buttler, reported Hindustan Times.

In the past, England have been largely successful in managing to keep the Indian batsmen on the backfoot but not with Rohit. In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, England did try to bounce the right-hander out but to no avail, as Rohit pulled them effortlessly to the boundary on his way to another century. The Indian opener is one of the few players in International cricket, who can effortlessly put the short-ball beyond the boundary.

“The effortless nature in which he can take players down; he is a really good player with the short ball as well. It’s not really the case now, but I think a few years ago people used to attack Indian players with the short ball but Rohit smashes them. Then you go fuller and he smashes them right down the ground,” he added.

“He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down,” he concluded.