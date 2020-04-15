Pakistan doesn’t need series against India to survive, admits Ehsan Mani

Ehsan Mani has revealed that playing India in a bilateral series is like ‘pie in the sky,’ and admitted that they don’t need the series against India in order to survive. He also added that India are highly unreliable, as they have pulled-out of two-three bilateral series in the past against them.

PCB’s chairman Ehsan Mani openly admitted that the Pakistan national team does not need a series against India to survive. Since 2012-13, the two sides have not met each other in a bilateral series, with the appearances only coming in Champions Trophy, World Cup and Asia Cup. Mani also revealed that the bilateral series against India is like ‘pie in the sky,’ and added that they won’t rely on the series alone this time. With PCB’s broadcast deal set to be renewed, it is crucial for them to chalk out all the series’ beforehand.

"Definitely [not playing against India] is a loss but we are not thinking about it. It's like a pie in the sky... if it's not happening that is fine, we have to live with it. We don't need to survive on it. I am very clear about planning on the basis of the fact that we are not playing them. Because in the past they had promised twice, thrice that they will play but pulled out... so they are unreliable,” said Mani in a PCB podcast, reported ESPNCricinfo.

While the bilateral series has been a centre-piece of all countries’ broadcasting schedule, it does not look the same case with Pakistan. The neighbours, who have successfully brought cricket back to Pakistan are looking to capitalise on home series. While Sri Lanka were the first ones to tour Pakistan, they were followed by Bangladesh before cricket came to a temporary end. The last time, the two sides met each other - India won the game convincingly with 89 runs.

“We cannot rely on them for resuming against playing India anywhere in the foreseeable future. If it happens, let it be like in Asia Cup and ICC events. We are interested in cricket and we always kept sports and politics separately, unlike India, so it's the same this time," he concluded.