Need to use chartered flights to bring players for World T20, quips Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg has suggested that the ICC could plan to arrange chartered flights to bring the international players and teams to Australia for the mega-tournament in October. Hogg also added that players should be quarantined for up to two weeks before passing a test to be fit for the tournament.

After the cash-rich IPL league has been postponed, the next major tournament in line to be postponed is the World T20 in Australia later this year. Former Australian left-arm chinaman spinner Brad Hogg revealed that the ICC could arrange chartered flights in such a manner that the teams arrive in Australia two weeks prior to the tournament. He added that players will need to be quarantined for up to two weeks before passing a test to take part in the tournament. This, thus far, has been the most-radical suggestion that any cricketer has given in terms of hosting the T20 World Cup.

“There are no commercial flights, so we need to use charter flights. Each participant who will board the charter flights needs to be tested for coronavirus, if they pass the test, they come to Australia. When they arrive in Australia, they will be quarantined for two weeks and then they will be tested again. Once they pass it, they can train and play the tournament,” he said, reported Hindustan Times.

The 49-year-old also added that playing two T20 World Cups in the span of six-eight months is not a good idea. With most of the playing countries in a lock-down, chartered flights are the only possible way the teams can arrive in Australia ahead of the showdown. However, it is just a suggestion from the Australian’s side, with the ICC not having taken any decision regarding the tournament thus far.

“We have to play the T20 World Cup as it is planned. A lot of players internationally have been in lockdown and they have not been able to go out and train. We have to get them in Australia probably a month and a half earlier,” Hogg concluded.