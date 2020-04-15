IPL should kick off cricket calendar before T20 World Cup, opines VVS Laxman

Today at 3:27 PM
VVS Laxman has revealed that he believes the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia, should be preceded by the Indian Premier League to set the tone of the cricket calendar. All cricket has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s uncertain whether the sport will resume any time soon.
In the wake of the coronavirus-induced pandemic, all cricket was suspended indefinitely and the IPL was postponed till April 15. With a nation-wide extended lockdown going on in India, the BCCI has reportedly suspended the thirteenth edition of the high-profile T20 league indefinitely, until further notice. As per reports, the franchises have been informed about the decision taken by the board.
The next cause of concern is the T20 World Cup that’s scheduled to begin in October this year, in Australia. According to, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman the IPL should be held right ahead of the T20 World Cup as an opportunity of preparation for the players as well as for setting the tone.
“I think some of the cricket boards will be encouraging the fact that IPL is a big tournament, and everyone acknowledges that. And just before the World Cup it will set the tone for a hectic cricket season. But I just hope that everything is normal, and no one is in danger. And once that happens, I am sure the IPL should kick off the cricket calendar,” Laxman said, while speaking on Star Sports 1 show Cricket Connected.
