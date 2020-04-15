Have to perform every game if you are paid by IPL franchise, admits Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has admitted that the pressure of performing in every game is high if one is getting paid by IPL franchise, with world-class bowlers running into bowl. He further revealed that if a player does get hurt during the season, it is next to impossible for them to recover before IPL ends.

CSK’s veteran batsman Suresh Raina revealed that there is intense pressure of performing in every game if the players are getting paid by IPL franchise. Raina has been part of CSK, starting from the 2008 season before the two-year suspension faced by the franchise.

The middle-order batsman also added that IPL is the chance for players to make an international comeback, with the opportunity of facing world-class bowlers. The left-hander has been one of the stalwarts of the tournament, having held the record of most runs in the tournament.

"When you play Ranji Trophy no one comes there to watch the match. Then you wait for IPL because you get the chance to face world class bowlers. And if you are getting paid by the IPL franchise, then you have to perform in every game. Pressure is very high in IPL,” Raina said, reported India Today.

The 33-year-old also added that IPL is not an easy tournament to play for injury-prone player,s given that there is not much room for the players to return back to action in the two-month tournament. The veteran CSK man also added that with the games being just 40 overs in total, it gives no time for the players to think.

“T20 game is not easy is tough. There is not even time to think. If you get hurt during IPL, you don't get recovery time," he added.