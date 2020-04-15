Friendship with Indian players doesn’t guarantee IPL contract, asserts VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman, the mentor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, has rubbished Michael Clarke’s statement about ‘IPL favours’ and has stated that franchises pick players purely based on merit. Under Laxman's mentorship, the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise claimed their maiden IPL title in 2016.

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke seems to have landed himself in hot water with his controversial comments surrounding the IPL and Australian players and it looks like there’s no way out of it. After suggesting that the Aussies did not sledge Virat Kohli to be in his good books - expecting IPL favours - the former Aussie skipper’s comments were criticized by Tim Paine and Kris Srikanth and now, VVS Laxman has joined the party.

Laxman, who is the mentor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise that won the IPL in 2016, blasted Clarke for his ignorant comments and added that franchises pick players purely based on merit and that friendship with Indian players doesn’t get them anywhere.

"Just by being nice to someone doesn't get you a place in IPL,” Laxman told Star Sports on its show 'Cricket Connected’, reported India Today.

“Any franchise will look at the player's caliber and value add to the team, which gives them desired results by winning matches/tournaments. These are the kind of players who get IPL contracts. So just being nice to someone will not earn you a spot in the IPL.”

Having sat at the auction table himself on multiple occasions, Laxman revealed that the only overseas players who are rewarded with contracts are the ones who impress the franchises with their exceptional performances and restated the fact that a good relationship with Indian players does not guarantee them anything.

"If you're friendly with any Indian player it doesn't mean that you are getting IPL contract. As a mentor, I'm on the auction table and we select players, those international players that have played exceptionally well for their country and can add value to the franchise. Friendship with any Indian player doesn't ensure entry into the IPL”