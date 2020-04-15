Can’t wait to play under MS Dhoni, states Sam Curran

Sam Curran, who was bought for Rs 5.5 crore by CSK in the IPL 2020 auction, has expressed his impatience to play under MS Dhoni and also hopes to learn valuable tips from the other senior players. Curran had a hot and cold season with KXIP in 2019, where he picked 10 wickets in 9 games.

For a team that has loaded up its squad with players over the age of 30, with the age factor even becoming a running joke amongst fans and players, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pulled off a surprise in the IPL 2020 auction in December when they purchased young Sam Curran for a sum of Rs 5.5 crore.

Curran, who plied his trade with the Kings XI Punjab in 2019, had mixed fortunes last season, getting hit all over the place while also picking a hat-trick, but the thought process behind CSK’s Curran purchase is said to be the variety that the left-armer brings to the team.

Reflecting on the opportunity that lies ahead of him, the 21-year-old pacer said that he could not wait to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni and also added that he was hoping to pick the brains of the other senior players in the franchise.

“Chennai is a great franchise with all the big names and I can't wait to play under MS Dhoni. Him and Kohli are probably the two biggest but all the Indians are massive superstars,” Curran was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Chennai is an older squad so there are quite a few legends who have made it in the game. Hopefully they will be looking to give tips to the younger players. That's something I'm really looking forward to."

This was the second consecutive action where the younger Curran went for a hefty amount, after being purchased for a staggering 7.2 crore by Punjab in 2018 and the 21-year-old said that he was excited to switch franchises. Curran further joked that he wishes to play against and gain bragging rights over his brother Tom, who was incidentally bought by Rajasthan Royals.

“I was very excited to move franchises. Hopefully I will play against Tom, hit him everywhere and then hit his stumps.”

The thirteenth edition of the IPL, however, seems to be heading towards cancellation, with India having now extended the country-wide lockdown until May 3.