Will be amazing to see Virat Kohli trying to rev up empty seats, jokes Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon seemed ecstatic about the next summer's India series while adding that if it is played in front of empty audience, then it will be amazing to see how Virat Kohli reacts to it. Lyon further added that India are a powerhouse and expressed his admiration for their rivalry with Australia.

Australia managed to keep the Indian skipper quiet in the four-match Test series last season, and even though India managed to win the series, Virat Kohli's performances were anything but good. Kohli, who always draws inspiration from an ecstatic atmosphere and try to get fired up, might not like it if the series is played in front of empty crowds thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak. While Lyon is all excited for the series that is still seven months away, he joked how he was looking forward to seeing Kohli get fired up.

"He’s probably good enough to adapt to any scenario. But I was talking to Mitch Starc the other day and we actually said that if we are playing with no crowd, it’ll be quite amazing to see Virat trying to rev up the (empty) seats. It’s going to be a little bit different, but Virat is a superstar. He’ll be able to adapt to any climate that we’re able to play in," Lyon said, reported India Today.

"They're an absolute powerhouse of the cricket world. To have those guys out here is going to be fantastic. I haven't thought about no crowds or massive crowds - it's just about the opportunity of playing against India again. They had the wood over us last time they came over here but we're a much stronger Australian cricket side at the moment. I'm just unbelievably excited about playing them over here at home," he said.

While Lyon prospered as a bowler under Steve Smith, it was down to the confidence bestowed on him by Michael Clarke, who supported him to become Australia's No.1 bowler in Test cricket. Under Smith, he did well to stamp his authority and Tim Paine made him the major force in the team - both home and away. Lyon believes his performance wouldn't have been the same if not for the way Paine instilled the confidence in him to go for the kill. He further applauded the Aussie skipper for the way he managed things in a difficult time to become an inspirational and able leader of men.

"Tim Paine has been absolutely incredible for the Australian cricket team. The way he's gone out and led this team has been unbelievable, to be honest. Obviously, he was a very well-respected player when he comes back into the Australian set up, but even though the domestic competition, he's been a very well-respected player in his own right. As he's grown into a Test captain, I think he's a lot different to Michael Clarke, Steve Smtih, Aaron Finch - I truly believe he's growing with legs each and every day," he said.

"I think if you looked around that changeroom at that time I think Tim Paine was the only guy, in my eyes, who really stood up and could take that challenge on. He did take the captaincy in probably the hardest time of Australian cricket and done an amazing job with it all. It's pretty amazing to sit there and watch and be a part of it.

"We're very good mates and we tend to ask a lot of questions of each other with my bowling and his keeping. I do believe he's up there with the best keepers I've ever bowled to, which helps, gives me a lot of confidence when I'm running into bowl. But his knowledge of the game and just his pure view from behind the stumps, he knows when I'm bowling well and when I need to improve a little bit in different areas," he said.