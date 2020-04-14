Top quality pitches will preserve Test cricket, opines Nasser Hussain
Former England captain Nasser Hussain is of the opinion that to maintain Test cricket at its best top quality pitches are a must as that adds value to the longest format of the game. Hussain, who appeared in 96 Test matches for England, has attested that Test cricket has made him a better person.
While, many a times, the actual importance of Test cricket is often questioned and then followed by a good contemporary example that it’s still alive, the main concern is to take the best steps in doing so. According to the cricketer turned commentator Nasser Hussain, the quality of pitches and spectator experience is key to preserving Test cricket.
Hussain said that he would prefer a definitive balance between the bat and ball which would eliminate the scope of play being boring. According to Hussain, a good crowd experience depends on the quality of the game especially since the tickets to games in England aren’t cheap.
"The keys areas I can pinpoint to one's pitches is that if they are flat, like one in Cambridge which years ago when Jimmy Anderson got 90 odd runs from 600 balls. The games on these pitches are boring and old school. Those days have got to go in Test match cricket, 300+ score in first innings where the ball slightly dominates back making it great for viewing and crowd experience. The match gives a value add to the tickets bought and England Test match ticket are not cheap," said Hussain, reported IANS.
