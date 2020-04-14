SC Quiz | How well do you know Virat Kohli

Today at 3:56 PM
Virat Kohli, since his debut in 2008, has really upped the ‘cricket’ game in India, with him scoring runs for fun alongside drastically changing the scope of how fitness is considered in the country. Surely, he carries his emotion on his sleeves and surely does it not carry through to the team.
Last week, we had some tough tough questions on the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Some of you might have done well, the others not so - don’t worry, we got you covered for this week’s edition. This week, you will have to answer some easy, some not-so-easy questions on the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In just his debut World Cup, he carried the ’master-blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders. Well, after that, he has been carrying the Indian team on his shoulder too, scoring hundreds after hundreds.
However, India have been largely impressive in the ICC tournaments - Champions Trophy, World Cup but none have resulted in a victory for the Indian skipper. But despite that, his records have been unmatched in the history - with only Sachin Tendulkar having a better-scoring record than the ‘run-machine’ Kohli himself.
Oh, there might be a few questions from his RCB ‘not-so golden’ days, where he has won two runners-up title while getting a wooden-spoon as well. His life has been nothing short of inspiration - in terms of determination, fitness - leading the side from the front. Let’s look at the questions, you really have a good chance of cracking it and if you don’t, worry not, someday will be yours!
