MS Dhoni is the greatest finisher of all time, asserts Mike Hussey

Mike Hussey, who during his playing days earnt the reputation of being one of the finest lower-order batsmen of all time, has called his former CSK teammate MS Dhoni as the greatest finisher of all time. Hussey was a part of the CSK team that won the IPL in 2010 and 2011, which was led by Dhoni.

A batsman with a rigid technique and unmatched grit, Mike Hussey was widely regarded to be one of the greatest batsmen of his generation and many believe that the Australian would have been higher up in the pecking order had he debuted early. One of the USP’s about his game was his ice-cold persona with the bat, the ability to thrive under pressure, but according to Hussey himself, there is no batsman in the world who can handle pressure like Dhoni.

Hussey, who played under Dhoni’s leadership for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, branded the former Indian skipper as the greatest finisher of all time and added that the wicket-keeper batsman has self-belief like nobody else in the sport.

"Dhoni is the greatest finisher of all time that the cricketing world has ever produced," Hussey said while speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPNcricinfo's Videocast, reported News18.

"Dhoni can keep his cool and make the opposition captain blink first. Dhoni also has unbelievable power. He knows that when he needs to clear the ropes, he can do it. He has that kind of self-belief. Honestly, I didn't have that kind of belief in myself," he added.

Hussey, who was a part of the Australian side that won the 2007 World Cup, revealed that he’s learnt many a lesson from Dhoni when it comes to the art of finishing and added that the Jharkhand man strongly believes in the ‘he who panics last, wins the game’ mantra. The 44-year-old further stated that the quality to move on from defeats quickly is what separates the best from the rest.

"I tried not to let it reach 12 or 13 runs an over. And I learnt this from MS Dhoni. He is incredible. He believes that he who panics last wins the game. So Dhoni would keep his cool, and keep it longer because the pressure is on the bowler as well. They (great players) don't hang on to a defeat for too long. If they lose, they move on quickly. They don't let a loss or a win hamper their thinking. They are always consistent, and level headed whether it's MS Dhoni or Ricky Ponting."