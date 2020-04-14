MS Dhoni comes to the middle with his own persona, states Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay has praised MS Dhoni's influence on the side, saying that when the latter comes to the crease, he has the ability to infuse new energy to the side. Vijay has further added that when Dhoni is in the middle, he doesn't need to talk at all, with the eye-to-eye contact being sufficient.

Although Murali Vijay is out of favour by the national selectors right now, his heroics in the 2014 England series is still fresh in the memory. While Virat Kohli had a torrid series, averaging just 14 in the entirety of the campaign, Vijay stood up to score over 400 runs to emerge as the only positive. His partnership of 126 runs in Trent Bridge was huge for India and Vijay recalled the incident in a chat with CSK's Instagram channel.

"In England, the partnership between myself and MS (Dhoni) was phenomenal. He made me calm. We were 4 wickets down and the way he handled himself and made me raise my game, we were feeding off each other," Vijay told CSK during an Instagram chat.

Vijay had some of his best years as a player under MS Dhoni and it is also under Dhoni he had scored his first IPL century. The duo shared a fine relationship over the years and Vijay attested that by saying it was always only eye-to-eye contact when he batted with Dhoni.

"MS is always a calming factor in the middle. Like he comes up with his own persona. You can't describe through words. We don't even talk much in the middle, it's just eye to eye contact," he added.