Important to do everything we can to play IPL, feels Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has opined that he is excited for the Indian Premier League and feels that the tournament is important for India where people are crazy for sports. He has also added that playing two series at a time is definitely an option that can be weighed up to make up for the lost time.

Aaron Finch was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL auction which marked his journey with Kings XI Punjab but he couldn't be united with the side due to the postponement of the tournament. Now that the future of the 13th edition is hanging by a thread, there is a possibility of the IPL not happening at all. Aaron Finch, however, remained positive and stated that the tournament is important for a cricket-crazy country like India.

"We are getting constant feedback from the IPL franchises as to what is happening around the tournament. The IPL is such an important competition for a cricket-loving country like India, so it is important to do everything we can to play," Finch told Sportstar.

After Ashley Giles' proposal of hosting a limited-overs game just ahead of a Test match to make up for the lost time, Eoin Morgan stated that he is open to the idea of England’s red ball and white ball squads playing international series concurrently. Aaron Finch seems to agree with that.

"It is definitely an option that can be looked at. The downside to that though is that multi-format players won’t be able to play in both. But that also has the ability to create opportunities for those that wouldn’t necessarily get that opportunity in the first place."