Former Pakistan cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away after coronavirus infection

Former Pakistan first-class cricketer and brother of former international player Akhtar Sarfraz, Zafar Sarfraz has died after having tested positive for coronavirus last Tuesday. Sarfraz had been on ventilator support in the ICU of the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for three days before death.
While coronavirus has taken over the whole world, cricket has been affected by it by a big margin. However, in what has come as sad news for the entire cricketing world, former Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz has passed away after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus. The 50-year old, who made his first-class debut back in 1988, had been on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Peshawar for the past three days.
In his short career, Sarfraz played 15 first-class matches and 6 List A games between 1988 and 1992. The left-handed batsman, who also bowled some slow left-arm spin, coached Peshawar's Under-19 side and the senior side in the 2000s. This has come as a shock for the family which lost Akhtar last June due to colon cancer.
So far, nearly 100 people have died from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan with Zafar's city Peshawar recording 744 of the nearly 5500 active cases in the country. Sarfraz was the first professional cricketer to die as a result of the coronavirus in Pakistan.
