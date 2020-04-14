Former Pakistan cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away after coronavirus infection

While coronavirus has taken over the whole world, cricket has been affected by it by a big margin. However, in what has come as sad news for the entire cricketing world, former Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz has passed away after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus. The 50-year old, who made his first-class debut back in 1988, had been on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Peshawar for the past three days.