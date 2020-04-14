Excellent continuity in CSK setup has helped build relationships, reveals Mike Hussey

Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey has revealed that the continuity in the Chennai Super Kings setup has helped build strong relationships full of trust. Hussey appeared for the Chennai-based franchise in 59 IPL matches across seven seasons and is currently the batting coach of the team.

Chennai Super Kings batsman turned coach, Mike Hussey was the second batsman to score a hundred in the IPL history when he smashed an unbeaten 116, against Kings xI Punjab, in CSK’s first ever IPL game in 2008. Since then he played 58 more IPL matches for the franchise and has now reflected on the continuity of the franchise that has been maintained since the inaugural edition. According to Hussey, that’s the reason behind three-time champions CSK’s success in the Indian Premier League.

"Supportive owners who let coach Stephen Fleming and captain Dhoni decide how to run the team, excellent chemistry between the coach and the captain, Dhoni's leadership and lastly the foresight of the owners, Fleming and Dhoni to pick the best players, particularly the good Indian players and then stick with them for as long as possible," Hussey said while speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPNcricinfo's Videocast.

"This has built an excellent continuity in the team. And once you have continuity, you build relationships and trust that otherwise takes time to grow," he added.

Besides Hussey, MS Dhoni and Fleming are amongst the constant representatives of the CSK camp. In fact, the former Indian skipper has led the CSK side through all the seasons in the IPL wherein the franchise participated. When asked about Dhoni’s future retirement, Hussey opined that CSK would probably like to start all over again once the veteran calls it a day.

"That's a 60-million-dollar question, and I am equally intrigued. I believe the owners would like to keep Dhoni involved in some way or the other. However, whenever the change of guard happens, CSK might want to start all over again, build a brand, new team, and use their existing philosophy as they enter the next decade of IPL. It is definitely going to be more challenging in current times," he added.