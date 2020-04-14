Dav Whatmore offered dual role with Baroda Cricket

Today at 3:42 PM
Former Australia cricketer Dav Watmore is set to be appointed as the head coach by the Baroda Cricket Association, while he’ll also hold the director position in a two-year deal. Whatmore was the Sri Lanka head coach when the team lifted their only World Cup trophy in the year 1996.
According to the secretary of the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Ajit Lele, the board confirmed that they would appoint Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore as their head coach for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Lele also confirmed that the Australian would also be the BCA's cricket director for the next two years.
Beating others in the race, Whatmore was named Baroda's first foreign coach. Whatmore has his Ranji coaching experience with the Kerala cricket team until the most recent Ranji Trophy.
"From our side, we have finalised the deal. In this time of lockdown, it is not possible for him to come down to India and sign the contract, but we are sending him the letter of intent by today or tomorrow and once he returns to India, we can complete the formalities," Lele said.
"There were a few other candidates in the fray as well, but we have decided to go ahead with Whatmore. He has vast experience and that will help us in the future.”
Whatmore will replace Sanath Kumar as head coach since the latter won't be able to continue due to health issues. The 66-year-old’s manager Kaustuv Lahiri also confirmed the development.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.