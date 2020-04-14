Cheteshwar Pujara the new wall of India, states Nathan Lyon

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has labelled India’s Cheteshwar Pujara, who tormented the Aussies during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018/19, as the ‘New Wall’ of the Indian side. Pujara scored 521 runs in the series as India claimed their first-ever series win on Australian soil.

Despite missing both David Warner and Steve Smith in their XI, the Aussies had their pace battery loaded up to challenge India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in 2018/19, with everyone fit and firing. However, while the team charted out a well-thought-of plan for Virat Kohli, they made the fatal error of taking Pujara lightly and the Saurashtra man made the Kangaroos pay, scoring 521 runs in the series to propel India to a series win.

Nathan Lyon, who was on the receiving end of Pujara’s marathon knocks Down Under, labelled the right-hander as the “New Wall” of India and added that the craftsman tends to fly under the radar in this star-studded Indian side.

"I think Pujara flies under the radar a little bit when you look at the Indian side. Obviously you look at Rahane and Virat and these guys. But Pujara is a wall. He's the new wall I should say,” Lyon told ESPNCricinfo.

“It helps that he played exceptionally well last time out here. He adapted his game. He had a bit of luck which is what you need when you're playing at the top level.”

However, the 32-year-old off-spinner admitted that the Aussies won’t be repeating their mistakes when India tour them in about six months time and stated that they will have to lay out a trap for Pujara. The off-spinner further added that Pujara definitely ‘won’t fly under the radar’ when the Indians come calling during the Aussie summer of 2020/21.

"He obviously played his absolute backside off, which for India was good to see but we're going to have to make sure that come this summer we have to come with some new plans to combat Pujara. As I said, he flies under the radar a little bit - he definitely won't be flying under the radar come this summer."