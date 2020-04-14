Can’t imagine T20 World Cup without spectators, asserts Allan Border

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, former Australia captain Allan Border has admitted that it’s hard for him to imagine a T20 World Cup in front of empty stands. Border believes that if absolute normalcy is not achieved, no cricket can be held and hence the ICC event might be cancelled.

With the widespread coronavirus outbreak taking over, all sports was either cancelled or postponed indefinitely last month. While the biggest T20 league in the world, the IPL, took the hit as well, the upcoming T20 World Cup could also suffer due to the pandemic. The ICC mega event was originally scheduled to start in October, to be held in Australia.

In these situations, if things get better, there have been speculations of having the T20 World Cup carried out behind closed doors. However, according to Australia’s World Cup-winning captain of 1987, Allan Border believed that there’s no way that the ICC event could be held in front of empty stands.

"I just can't imagine playing at empty stadiums ... it defies belief. Having teams, support staff and everyone else associated with the game wandering around the country, playing games of cricket, but you can't let people into the grounds. I just can't see it happening,” Border told Fox Sports News.

"It's either you play it and everyone just gets on with the job and we're past this pandemic. Or it just has to be cancelled and you try to fit it in somewhere else.”